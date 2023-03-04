Ready to talk to, forgive everyone for the sake of country: Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday adopted a surprisingly conciliatory tone, when he said he was ready to talk to and compromise with everyone for the sake of the country.

In a televised address to the nation through a video link that was telecast on large screens in several cities, the PTI chief said a politician talks to everyone.

“I’m ready to forgive everyone for the sake of the country. I know who tried to kill me, I am ready to forgive them,” Khan declared.

He further demanded general elections in the entire country. Instead of two provinces, he said, the elections should be held in the whole country.

“If they have any sense, they should hold elections in the entire country, instead of 60% of it. Elections are the only solution to getting the country out of the quagmire,” the PTI chief remarked.

He added that after the elections, the new government will bring stability.

He reiterated his government was toppled under a conspiracy. He claimed the current set-up cannot handle the economy.

Shaukat Tarin tried to explain to the powers-that-be where Pakistan stands, Imran said, adding the economy will not be stable until the country is politically stable.

The former premier repeated that the federal coalition government and its “handlers” are afraid of holding elections. He further claimed 74 FIRs were lodged against him to allegedly suppress him and his party.

He claimed one of the party workers was asked to join the PML-N by showing him the video of former minister Azam Swati.

Imran added PTI leaders were jailed and arrested during the ‘court arrest’ movement. “They were treated like criminals,” he claimed.