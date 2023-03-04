Nawaz, Shehbaz have saved country every time it passed through crises: Maryam

PML-N Senior Vice President and chief organizer Maryam Nawaz spent a busy day in Gujranwala on Saturday.

Chairing a meeting of the central organization of Gujranwala division, Maryam Nawaz said those levelling accusations have now gone into hiding. Those running a ‘puppet show’ have confined themselves to their homes.

She further said this is not the first time the PML-N has inherited the country while it is passing through into tough economic conditions.

Every time the country is trapped in problems, Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif have come to its rescue.

“It is a difficult phase, but with the help of God, the economic crisis will also end like load shedding,” Maryam assured the gathering.

She alleged that the “conspirators” do not want the economy to recover.

On the other hand, Maryam also addressed PML-N’s Gujranwala Youth Wing, and lauded their contribution to the party. She said the future was in their hands.

The PML-N leader also addressed the party’s social media team in Gujranwala. She lauded their work, and shed light on the significance of social media in today’s times.