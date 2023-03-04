Yellow metal sees slight decline in value in Pakistan

The price of gold per tola in the domestic market saw a slight decline of Rs1,600 to close in at Rs200,000 at the end of the day.

On the last trading day of the week, the price of gold internationally, rose by $8 to reach $1,856.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs1,372 to reach Rs171,468.

In the last two days, the price of gold has seen a decline of Rs6,500 per tola amid Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s claims that Pakistan is likely to ink an agreement with the IMF in the coming week.

This, despite the fact that the US dollar skyrocketed against the local currency in the interbank and open markets.

On the other hand, the price of silver remained stable at Rs2,140 per tola, and Rs1,834 per 10 grams.

