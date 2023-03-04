PIA’s Islamabad-Istanbul flight cancelled after 10-hour delay

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Islamabad to Istanbul was eventually cancelled after a delay of 10 hours.

Passengers aboard the PK-705 flight staged a protest in front of the PIA counter at Islamabad International Airport.

The Islamabad Airport Security force had to intervene to pacify the angry passengers.

The six-hour-35-minute flight was supposed to fly from Islamabad Airport at 6:10am today for Istanbul Airport, Türkiye.

Earlier, passengers, who were kept waiting in the aircraft for several hours, got into verbal spats with the flight staff.

One passenger said they had been sitting in the plane for several hours but were not being informed of the reason for the delay.

A PIA spokesperson said the flight was canceled due to a prolonged technical glitch. He claimed arrangements were being made to send the passengers to Istanbul on the next flight.

He further said the passengers will be flown to Istanbul by Turkish or other flights.