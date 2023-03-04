Audio leak: PML-N lawyers wing files complaint against Justice Naqvi in SJC

The PML-N Lawyers Forum has filed a complaint against the Supreme Court’s Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi in ​​the Supreme Judicial Council, and sought action under Article 209.

The complaint has been filed against Justice Naqvi on the basis of an audio leak, in which he was purportedly talking to former chief minister Parvez Elahi about a case in the apex court.

The petition filed by the PML-N Lawyers Forum also includes a transcript of the alleged audio conversation between Justice Naqvi and Mr Elahi.

According to the application, Justice Naqvi violated the judiciary’s code of conduct. The Supreme Judicial Council has been requested to take action against Justice Naqvi under Article 209.