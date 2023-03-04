Back-breaking inflation: Rs8bn Ramazan Package slashed by Rs3bn

The federal government has slashed the Ramazan package by Rs3 billion to Rs5 billion, even as inflation rates climb to historic highs, and also divided the subsidizes into two categories.

This year’s Ramazan Package will be available to the public from March 20.

Last year, Rs8bn had been allocated for the Ramazan Package subsidies.

Under this year’s Rs5bn package, this year also the federal government is offering subsidies on 19 essential commodities at the Utility Stores Corporation outlets across the country.

The relief package has been divided into Rs1.15 billion for Benazir Income Support Program beneficiaries, and Rs3.84 billion for non-BISP consumers.

Rs140m for package promotion

Reportedly, a huge amount of Rs140 million is set to be spent on advertising the Ramazan Package. Despite the fact that inflation has increased by Rs12.7% to reach 31.5% this year.

Commodities Non-BISP subsidy BISP beneficiaries 10kg flour bag Rs648 after Rs27 subsidy Rs400 after Rs52 subsidy Ghee Rs490 after Rs25 subsidy Rs300 after Rs100 subsidy Sugar per kg Rs89 after Rs11 subsidy Rs70 after Rs30 subsidy

Moreover, all consumers will get the same subsidy on all other items at Utility Stores. Various pulses will be available with a subsidy of Rs20 per kilogram, cooking oil Rs25, chickpea flour (besan) and dates Rs50 subsidy each, beverages Rs15 to Rs30, while there will be a subsidy of Rs100 on tea.