NAB launches probe against ex-accountability czar over financial irregularities

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched an investigation against former accountability czar from the PTI era, Mirza Shahzad Akbar, over alleged irregularities in the amount recovered from the UK.

The bureau has sought the record of all properties owned by Shahzad Akbar and his family from all development authorities of Punjab.

Also Read: Ring Road Scam: NAB initiates investigation against Shahzad Akbar

The former special assistant to the prime minister on accountability, Shahzada Akbar, is accused of committing irregularities in the amount recovered from Britain and brought to Pakistan.

The NAB’s Lahore bureau has tightened the noose around Shahzad Akbar’s neck, and started an investigation against him.

Also Read: NAB mulls writing to British authorities for documents of Malik Riaz’s plea bargain

Development authorities of the entire province have been asked to prove details of all the properties owned by Akbar and his family

The NAB has sought record of the properties in the name of Shahzad Akbar by March 6.