Journalist Kamran Shahid’s directorial debut Huey Tum Ajnabi releases title track

The title song for Kamran Shahid’s directorial debut film Huey Tum Ajnabi was unveiled at a grand event held at Atrium Mall in Karachi. Ali Zafar has lent his soulful voice to the track.

The event held at Atrium Mall in Karachi was graced by prominent members of the Pakistani film industry, including the film’s cast, Sohail Ahmed, Mehmood Aslam, Ali Khan, and Shamoon Abbasi.

The most unique aspect of the event was the presence of eminent personalities from the political and journalistic world who came to support Kamran Shahid’s directorial debut.

Notable attendees included former governor of Sindh Muhammad Zubair, Khushbakht Shujaat, Faisal Vawda, Kamran Khan and Mazhar Abbas.

On this occasion, Khushbakht Shujaat said that she had seen the events that happened in the seventies with her own eyes.

She recalled that during that time she got admission in Chittagong University but due to changing political situation and scenario, she had to withdraw her decision.

The highly anticipated title song of Huey Tum Ajnabi was released at the event, which has been sung by renowned Pakistani singer Ali Zafar.

Huey Tum Ajnabi tells a tale of love set amidst the separation of Dhaka. Penned and directed by Kamran Shahid, the film aims to portray the human cost of the 1971 war.

The film will be released nationwide during the festive occasion of Eid al-Fitr, providing a unique opportunity for cinephiles to witness this historical tale on the silver screen.

Watch the trailer here: