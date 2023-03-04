Jena Malone reveals sexual assault during The Hunger Games filming

American actor Jena Malone, known for her role as Johanna Mason in The Hunger Games franchise, has recently disclosed that she was sexually assaulted during the filming of one of the movies.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actress shared that she has held back talking about the traumatic event until now but is ready to make peace with herself.

In the Instagram post, Malone shared a photo of herself in a field and explained that it was taken after she had finished filming Mockingjay Part Two.

She also revealed that during that time, she was going through a tough break-up and was sexually assaulted by someone she worked with.

She wrote, “Even tho this time in Paris was extremely hard for me, was going through a bad break up and also was sexually assaulted by someone I had worked with, I was so full of gratitude for this project, the people I became close with and this amazing part I got to play.”

Malone further revealed that the incident made it hard for her to talk about The Hunger Games and her character, Johanna Mason.

However, she has been seeking restorative justice to help her move past the trauma.

The actress stated, “I’ve worked very hard to heal and learn through restorative justice, how to make peace with the person who violated me and make peace with myself.”

Malone also responded to comments asking why she chose not to name the person who assaulted her, saying that she did so because of the recent rise of cancel culture.

She explained that she couldn’t “fully see how the criminal justice system could fully repair my healing.”

The actor concluded her post by offering support to survivors of sexual assault and invited them to reach out to her if they need a safe space to talk.