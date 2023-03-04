Watch Live
Pakistan-US counterterrorism dialogue to start next week

Talks will focus on border security and a plan to combat financing of terrorism
Samaa Web Desk Mar 04, 2023
The United States (US) and Pakistan are set to hold a two-day Counterterrorism Dialogue starting from March 6 in Islamabad. The American delegation, led by Christopher Landberg, is expected to arrive in Pakistan for the talks.

According to the spokesperson of the US Department of State, the inter-agency delegation will discuss a joint strategy to combat terrorism with their Pakistani counterparts.

The talks will also focus on border security and a plan to combat the financing of terrorism.

Both countries share the view that Afghan soil is being used for terrorism against Pakistan. The deteriorating relationship between Islamabad and Kabul is a result of the Taliban government’s failure to crack down on terrorists operating from Afghanistan.

Read Also: US distances itself from ongoing political situation in Pakistan

The talks come amid tensions between the two countries following an arrest warrant issued against Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan by a court in Pakistan. However, the spokesperson of the US Department of State clarified that it was a problem for the Pakistani people to deal with and not the concern of the US.

The United Nations had recently revealed in a report that the Taliban have failed to fight terrorists in Afghanistan.

The talks between the US and Pakistan are expected to form a plan of action to deal with the threats of terrorism and to improve cooperation between both nations.

Pakistan US dialogue

