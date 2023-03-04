Pakistan-US counterterrorism dialogue to start next week

The United States (US) and Pakistan are set to hold a two-day Counterterrorism Dialogue starting from March 6 in Islamabad. The American delegation, led by Christopher Landberg, is expected to arrive in Pakistan for the talks.

According to the spokesperson of the US Department of State, the inter-agency delegation will discuss a joint strategy to combat terrorism with their Pakistani counterparts.

The talks will also focus on border security and a plan to combat the financing of terrorism.

Both countries share the view that Afghan soil is being used for terrorism against Pakistan. The deteriorating relationship between Islamabad and Kabul is a result of the Taliban government’s failure to crack down on terrorists operating from Afghanistan.

The talks come amid tensions between the two countries following an arrest warrant issued against Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan by a court in Pakistan. However, the spokesperson of the US Department of State clarified that it was a problem for the Pakistani people to deal with and not the concern of the US.

The United Nations had recently revealed in a report that the Taliban have failed to fight terrorists in Afghanistan.

The talks between the US and Pakistan are expected to form a plan of action to deal with the threats of terrorism and to improve cooperation between both nations.