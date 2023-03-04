Warning: Too much screen time can lead to suicidal thoughts in children

It is no secret that smartphones are having an unpredictable effect on the mental health of children. Limiting screen time is important regardless of such factors.

Too much screen time can be dangerous for children between the ages of nine and eleven. This could potentially end up leading to an increase in suicidal thoughts.

Also read: Sleepless nights linked to higher heart attack risk, new study finds

A study conducted by researchers looked into the type of impact that such behavior could have. According to the findings, every additional hour of screen time can result in an equal increase in the chances that the child will experience thoughts of suicide at some point in the future.

Any type of screen time whether it involved video games, text messaging or streaming content could lead to an uptick in suicidal thoughts. This reveals just how important it is for parents to keep an eye on their kids and prevent them from overdoing it with their phones.

Also read: Uncovering link: How head injuries may increase risk of brain cancer

Interestingly, the findings from this study seem to suggest that it’s not just information overload that is causing these thoughts. Screen time is generally not all that healthy for children with all things having been considered and taken into account.