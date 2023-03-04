Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife, children not thrown out of bungalow: claims latest reports

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, posted a video on Instagram claiming that the actor had thrown her and their children out of their Mumbai bungalow.

In her video, Aaliya also stated that she had nowhere to go and only had Rs 81 in her account.

Aaliya Siddiqui alleged that Nawazuddin Siddiqui had instructed the guards to bar her and the children from entering the house.

Also Read: Aaliya Siddiqui accuses husband of rape, files complaint

She further claimed that her daughter was distraught and could not believe that her father had treated them in such a manner.

In the caption she wrote, “This is the truth of Nawazuddin Siddiqui who did not even spare his own innocent children when after being in the house for 40 days I stepped out as office bearers at Versova police station called me urgently but when I went back to the house with my children he had deputed a number of guards to not let us in”

View this post on Instagram

However, a source close to Nawazuddin Siddiqui denied her claim, revealing that he had purchased a lavish flat for her in Mumbai in 2016, which she had given on rent.

A recent report of an Indian news portal India TV indicates that the property does not belong to Nawazuddin, as it was named after his mother, Mehrunisa Siddiqui.

Consequently, Nawazuddin does not have the authority to deny anyone entry into the house. The caretaker of the property revealed that the children could enter, but Aaliya could not.

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s house help retracts allegations against him, issues apology

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui are currently in the midst of a legal battle. Their ongoing dispute has been the subject of media attention for some time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will next be seen in the film Haddi, in which he will portray a transgender character. The film is scheduled to release later this year.