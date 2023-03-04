Twitter Blue expands its wingspan

Twitter has expanded its paid subscription service, Twitter Blue, to over 20 countries, making it available in a total of 35 countries worldwide.

The service, which launched in December, is priced at $8 per month and offers premium users a verification mark, as well as the ability to post longer 4,000-character tweets, 60-minute videos, priority in conversations, edit tweets, and bookmark them.

The expansion now means that Twitter Blue is available in a number of European countries, including the Netherlands, Poland, Ireland, Belgium, Sweden, Romania, Czech Republic, Finland, Denmark, Greece, Austria, Hungary, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Slovakia, Latvia, Slovenia, Estonia, Croatia, Luxembourg, Malta, and Cyprus.

In an attempt to boost subscriber numbers, Twitter has also launched a promotional offer in January, offering an annual subscription for $84.

Despite being available for a few months now, it is estimated that Twitter Blue has fewer than 300,000 subscribers globally.

Twitter’s expansion of Twitter Blue comes as the platform continues to focus on revenue generation and diversification.