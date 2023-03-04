Pakistani activist Ayisha Siddiqa named as one of TIME Magazine’s Women of the Year

Ayisha Siddiqa, a 24-year-old Pakistani human rights and climate activist, has been named as one of TIME Magazine’s Women of the Year 2023, alongside 11 other inspiring women, including actors Cate Blanchett and Angela Bassett, and others.

In addition to Ayisha Siddiqa, a Pakistani climate change activist, TIME Magazine’s Women of the Year 2023 list features an array of accomplished women from various fields and nations.

The annual list, released on March 2, recognizes leaders who are using their voices to fight for a more equal world.

The list includes Australian actor Cate Blanchett, American actor Angela Bassett, Somalian professional boxer Ramla Ali, American singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, Minister of Racial Equality of Brazil Anielle Franco, Ukrainian women’s and LGBT rights activist Olena Shevchenko, Mexican human rights activist Verónica Cruz Sánchez, Iranian-American journalist, author, and women’s rights activist Masih Alinejad, American soccer player Megan Rapinoe, Japanese incoming CEO Makiko Ono, and American writer Quinta Brunson.

Siddiqa, who co-founded the global youth activist coalition Polluters Out and helped launch the Fossil Free University activism training course, is working to set up a youth climate justice fund to support grassroots activists around the world.

Siddiqa was raised in a matriarchal household where she learned that the earth is a living being and that people have a responsibility to protect it.

She uses poetry as a form of expression, which she sees as a symbol of hope. At the UN Climate Conference in Egypt last year, she shared an original poem, “So much about your sustainability, my people are dying to point out how the leaders have failed their nations.”

In addition to her work with the youth climate justice fund, Siddiqa is a research fellow for the Climate Litigation Accelerator project at New York University’s Center for Human Rights and Global Justice, where she is helping to create a system of support that connects leaders with local activists. She is also focused on including the rights of humans and nature in climate law.

Siddiqa believes that her work is intergenerational and that passing on knowledge to younger generations is crucial. “I absolutely love working with people younger than me to pass on this knowledge so that the chain never breaks,” she says.

As she continues to fight for a more equal world, she hopes to inspire and empower others to join her cause.