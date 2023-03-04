NUST researchers successfully develop Pakistan’s first 3D concrete printer

Researchers at the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) in Pakistan have developed the country’s first 3D concrete printer.

The new technology aims to address the challenges faced by traditional construction methods, such as low productivity, high costs, and construction waste.

The 3D concrete printing technology, also known as additive manufacturing, is a potential solution to these challenges as it reduces construction costs by 40% to 50%.

The mix design used in this technology is similar to that of traditional concrete but with modified rheological properties.

The printer’s frame utilizes 3-axis movement controlled by servos and gearboxes, a variety of nozzles, continuous intake capacity, screw extrusion, and a digital control system. It can print various-shaped architectural and structural components.

Pakistan’s construction industry is expected to expand by 92%, with construction accounting for 2.53% of the country’s total GDP.

Currently, there is a housing shortage of 10 million, which is expected to increase up to 13 million by 2025. Therefore, 3D concrete printing technology offers a potential solution to this crisis.

The new 3D concrete printer was showcased for the first time under the theme of “Low-Cost Innovative Housing Technology” at the First International Housing & Property Expo 2022 in Islamabad.

The project was undertaken by students Raja Dilawar Riaz, Usama Majid, Ammar Ali, and Muhammad Faizan under the supervision of Dr. Muhammad Usman, the Head of Structures & Survey Department at NUST Institute of Civil Engineering.

The team developed the printer using locally available resources, making it a cost-effective solution for large-scale construction applications.

The advantages of the 3D concrete printer include design flexibility, increased productivity, reduced labor effort, greater research potential, and precise deposition. It is also cost-effective, energy-efficient, and safer for construction workers.