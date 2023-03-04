Facebook reels just got major upgrade to counter TikTok

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has announced upgrades to Facebook reels in an attempt to keep up with TikTok’s popularity.

The most significant change is that reels can now be up to 90 seconds long, 1.5 times longer than the previous limit of 60 seconds.

In addition to longer videos, new features have also been added to reels, including the ability to share memories as reels with just one tap.

The new Grooves feature enables automatic alignment and syncing of motion to the beat of a song. Templates have also been introduced to make video creation easier for those who don’t have the time or skills to create professional-looking content.

These features were already available on Instagram Reels, and Meta plans to bring them over to Facebook Reels to compete with TikTok.

Meta has acknowledged the popularity of reels, calling it the company’s fastest-growing content format, and is focusing on making it the best way for creators to get discovered, connect with their audience, and earn money.