CTD apprehends eight terrorists during operations in Punjab

In a major action against terrorism, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab has arrested eight terrorists belonging to outlawed Al-Qaeda and Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during operations conducted in Lahore and Sargodha.

The CTD officials recovered a significant quantity of explosive materials, weapons and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from the terrorists.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the operation was conducted after a thorough investigation of 33 suspects.

The officials registered five cases and acted upon intelligence reports, which led to the arrest of the suspects.

The spokesperson further added that the terrorists were planning to carry out a series of attacks in the country, including on security forces, government buildings and public places.

The arrested militants have been shifted to an undisclosed location for further interrogation.

The authorities are confident that the operation will help to dismantle the terrorist networks operating in the country and prevent any potential terrorist activity.