Pakistan receives $500 million from Chinese Bank: Ishaq Dar
Ministry of Finance updates about receiving of $500m from China
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Friday received $500 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Twitter that Chinese bank has approved the rollover of the $1.3 billion facility which has been repaid by Pakistan to ICBC in recent months.
The latest inflow will likely push the SBP held reserves to cross four billion dollars.