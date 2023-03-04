Watch Live
Pakistan receives $500 million from Chinese Bank: Ishaq Dar

Ministry of Finance updates about receiving of $500m from China
Samaa Web Desk Mar 04, 2023
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Friday received $500 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Twitter that Chinese bank has approved the rollover of the $1.3 billion facility which has been repaid by Pakistan to ICBC in recent months.

The latest inflow will likely push the SBP held reserves to cross four billion dollars.

Ishaq Dar

China

