PIA GM security sacked for harassing female employee

Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for Protection Against Harassment, Regional Head (RH) Karachi Ahsan Jatoi on Friday ordered the termination of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) General Manager (GM) Security Retired major Amjad over accusation of harassing levelled by a female employee of PIA proved against the accused.

PIA female employee filed a harassment case against national airline GM (Security)

Ombudsman Ehsan Jatoi pronounced the dismissal of PIA GM Security after examining the evidence.

The ombudsman also ordered the terminated employee of PIA to pay a fine of one million rupees.

The federal ombudsman directed PIA CEO to comply with the order and submit a report within 15 days.

It is pertinent to note that the complainant was posted in the PIA Vigilance and Security Department in Karachi.