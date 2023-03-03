Watch Live
Terrorist killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Cross firing incident occurred in Mir Ali, locals hail security forces for eliminating terrorism menace from area
Sumaira Khan Mar 03, 2023
<p>PHOTO/FILE</p>

The security forces carried out Intelligence based Operation (IBO) in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan and killed a terrorist in an exchange of heavy firing.

ISPR issued a statement and said weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorist killed in the operation.

The killed terrorist was involved in attacks on security forces and killing of civilians.

Pakistan Army spokesperson said locals appreciated operation by the security forces.

The local vowed to fully cooperate with security forces in eradication of scourge of terrorism from the region.

On February 27, Pakistan celebrated the fourth anniversary of Operation Swift Retort, commonly referred to as “Surprise Day,” which commemorates the country’s armed forces’ decisive response to Indian aggression on February 27, 2019.

Pakistan Army

