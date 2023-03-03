UAE: Who wins Dh10-million grand prize in Mahzooz draw?

A 40-year-old Filipina sales promoter — who used to borrow Dh10 to Dh100 from friends during difficult times — has become a multi-millionaire overnight after winning the whopping Dh10-million grand prize at the recent Super Saturday Draws by Mahzooz.

Wearing a blue denim jacket, blue shirt, and blue jeans, Arlene, who has been living in Abu Dhabi for 12 years, met reporters on Wednesday during the ceremonial turnover of her cheque, reported Khaleej Times.

Arlened matched five out of the five winning numbers (9, 10, 13, 28, 29). She has been participating in Mahzooz for over a year, buying one ticket consistently every week, and choosing the same combination that hold significance in her life.

She said 9 and 13 are her husband’s birthday; 10 is her birth date; 29 is her mother-in-law’s birthday, and 28 is the death anniversary of her father who passed away three years ago.

Arlene was emotional when she spoke about her family. Although they don’t have a child to raise, she and her husband, who works as a merchandiser, support their respective families.

Their combined income of Dh7,000 was not enough to make both ends meet. She said in a quivering voice: “Several times I had to borrow between Dh10 to Dh100 from my friends as we didn’t have enough to buy food or my husband’s car ran out of fuel.”

An emotional Arlene added, “We had to scrimp on our expenses; there were times we only had cheap canned sardines for dinner. But now, I think we can buy whatever food we want.”

Despite the huge windfall, Arlene said she will remain grounded. The first thing she will do is to make an investment in property - buy a piece of land and build a home in the Philippines.

She added they will also bring their families to the UAE, “as the country has given her many opportunities.” She will also donate some of the winnings to charity and, most of all, she will share the blessing – which she called “an overwhelming gift from God” – with her friends who helped her tide over during difficult times.