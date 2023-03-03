Pakistan’s first digital census: PBS extends self-enumeration date till March 10

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics Spokesperson Muhammad Sarwar Gondal on Friday said on the explicit recommendation of the provinces the date for self-enumeration at PBS wesbite has been initially extended for 7 days.

Pakistan’s first digital census was kicked off on March 1, 2023, under strict security measures wherein enumeration teams conducted house-to-house census in Karachi, Bhakkar, Hafizabad and Rahim Yar khan in the first phase.

Although it is the seventh census in Pakistan, but the first digital census. The fieldwork for collecting data on a digital basis began on March 1, 2023.

A total of 121,000 enumerators will go door-to-door in 495 statistical districts across the country.

The census will be conducted through a digital platform, and each enumerator will be accompanied by a police officer.