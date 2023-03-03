PDM, PPP bigwigs huddle discuss future strategy on Punjab election date

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday at Prime Minister House in Islamabad and deliberated on the President’s announcement of election date of Punjab Assembly.

The PDM and PPP bigwigs discussed political situation in the country.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took the allies in confidence over ongoing situation and devised future course of action.

The PDM leaders and Asif Ali Zardari also consulted the situation on phone with the PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif.

SAMAA TV sources claimed that the huddle decided to take legal opinion on the verdict announced by the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) and President’s announcement of election date in of Punjab Assembly.