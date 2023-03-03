Farah Khan’s sister established six companies in the U.K.

Musarat Khan, the younger sister of Farhat Shahzadi managed to get registered or acquired six companies in the UK during the past nine years.

Farhad Shehzadi is also known as Farah Khan or Farah Gogi.

The official record showed that business volume of these companies is around 0.3 million pounds.

Musarat Khan acquired Black Apple Pvt. Ltd in Nov 2021, a company deals with real estate business. Al-Muez Ltd, owned by Musarat Khan, was established by her in August 2019 having assets of 2, 674 UK pounds.

The DMK Enterprises Ltd, owned by Musarat Khan, was established in July 2019 and D Khans Constructions Ltd, also directed by Musarat Khan, established in Sep 2016. D Khans Constructions Ltd had assets worth 141,875 UK pounds.

The Maximum MK Tradings Ltd, owned by Musarat Khan, has business size of 112,199 UK pounds.

The Black Apple deals with buying and selling real estate in UK. Al Muez is also doing real estate businesses.

It is not clear yet either the investments were brought from Pakistan to the U.K. for these companies. Musarat Khan was not available for the comment.