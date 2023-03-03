President Alvi terms governor’s decisions on Punjab elections as per Constitution

President Dr Arif Alvi met with Punjab Governer Baligh-Ur-Rehman at Governer’s House in Lahore and termed actions of Punjab governor about elections of Punjab Assembly in accordance with the Constitution.

Earlier in the day, Arif Alvi reached Lahore on a two-day visit.

Arif Alvi said decision of the Supreme Court (SC) has also confirmed the actions of the Punjab governor.

Both president and governor reiterated their resolve that the country’s betterment only following the path of with the Constitution and the law.

Both said existing problems of country are temporary, however, future of Pakistan will be bright.

President Arif Alvi came to Lahore after signing the document that Punjab Assembly elections would be held on April 30.

President’s office tweeted, “President Dr Arif Alvi has announced the date of April 30, Sunday for holding the general elections of Provincial Assembly of Punjab.”