Gold prices per tola fall in domestic market

The price of 24-Karat gold per tola retreated in Pakistan’s domestic market Friday after the Pakistani rupee gained Rs6.63 against the dollar in the interbank market.

According to All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of yellow metal 24-Karat decreased by Rs4,900 per tola to settle at Rs201,600.

On the other hand, the price of 10 grams of 24-Karat also decreased by Rs4,200 per to settle at Rs172,840.

The Pakistani Rupee closed at Rs278.46 against US dollar on Friday after Finance Minister Ishaq Dar claimed that Pakistani authorities will ink an agreement with international lender IMF soon.