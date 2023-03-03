PSL 8 Livescore Updates: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by six wickets

Live scores

Islamabad United chased the 202 runs target against Karachi Kings with four balls to spare to beat their opponents for the sixth time in a row in PSL.

Islamabad United batting

Colin Munro hit Muhammad Amir for a four and a six in the first over but the fast bowler got his revenge on the last ball by dismissing him.

Alex Hales and Rassie van der Dussen had a partnership of 50 in five overs but Aamer Yamin ended it when he bowled Alex Hales for 34 runs.

In the eighth over Tabraiz Shami bowled his countryfellow Van Der Dussen for 22 runs.

Islamabad United were 69 for the loss of three wickets but then Azam Khan joined Faheem Ashraf and started attacking.

Islamabad United had 131 runs in 14 overs and needed 71 runs to win in last six overs.

Azam Khan and Faheem Ashraf had a century partnership for the fourth wicket to make Islamabad United’s position strong.

Islamabad United required nine runs from seven balls but Faheem Ashraf got run out for 41 runs.

Islamabad United were 194 for the loss of four wickets and required eight runs in the last over.

Asif Ali smashed the first ball of Aamer Yamin for a six and hit a four on the next ball to finish the match with four balls to spare.

Azam Khan was the hero for Islamabad United once again as he remained not out on 72 runs.

Karachi Kings batting

Karachi Kings scored five runs in the first over and Sharjeel Khan welcomed Hassan Ali in the second over with a six.

But Rumman Raees bowled Sharjeel Khan in the third over and gave Islamabad United first breakthrough for 12 runs.

Tayyab Tahir came in and hit a boundary on the first ball. That was followed by hat-trick of boundaries by Adam Rossington.

Tayyab Tahir remained aggressive and hit Faheem Ashraf for two sixes in the fourth over to take Karachi Kings to 45.

But Tom Curran came to bowl the next over and dismissed Tayyab Tahir for 19 runs, as Karachi Kings lost second wicket for 49 runs.

Adam Rossington was removed by Hassan Ali on 20 runs in the sixth over, which brought Imad Wasim to the crease.

Senior players Shoaib Malik and Imad Wasim added 25 runs for the fourth wicket partnership but then Faheem Ashraf bowled Shoaib Malik for 12 runs and Karachi Kings lost fourth wicket for 78 runs.

Imad Wasim kept his amazing form going and completed fifty partnership with Irfan Niazi in the 15th over as Karachi Kings reached 136 in 15 overs.

He also completed his half-century off 35 balls with the help of six fours and a six.

Irfan Khan got out after scoring 30 runs but Imad Wasim kept going and remained not out on 92.

Karachi Kings added 65 runs in last five overs to reach 201 in 20 overs.

Islamabad United Playing XI

Islamabad United made three changes to their playing XI as they included Alex Hales, Mubasir Khan and Rumman Raees in the team.

Karachi Kings Playing XI

Andrew Tye and Sharjeel Khan made a comeback into the Karachi Kings’ side, after being dropped for few games.