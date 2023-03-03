PSL 8 Livescore Updates: Karachi Kings elect to bat first against Islamabad United

Live scores

Karachi Kings are hoping to get the third position of the points table and targetting third win of PSL 8 by ending the losing streak against Islamabad United.

Karachi Kings batting

Karachi Kings scored five runs in the first over and Sharjeel Khan welcomed Hassan Ali in the second over with a six.

But Rumman Raees bowled Sharjeel Khan in the third over and gave Islamabad United first breakthrough for 12 runs.

Tayyab Tahir came in and hit a boundary on the first ball. That was followed by hat-trick of boundaries by Adam Rossington.

Tayyab Tahir remained aggressive and hit Faheem Ashraf for two sixes in the fourth over to take Karachi Kings to 45.

But Tom Curran came to bowl the next over and dismissed Tayyab Tahir for 19 runs, as Karachi Kings lost second wicket for 49 runs.

Adam Rossington was removed by Hassan Ali on 20 runs in the sixth over, which brought Imad Wasim to the crease.

Senior players Shoaib Malik and Imad Wasim added 25 runs for the fourth wicket partnership but then Faheem Ashraf bowled Shoaib Malik for 12 runs and Karachi Kings lost fourth wicket for 78 runs.

Imad Wasim kept his amazing form going and completed fifty partnership with Irfan Niazi in the 15th over as Karachi Kings reached 136 in 15 overs.

He also completed his half-century off 35 balls with the help of six fours and a six.

Islamabad United Playing XI

Islamabad United made three changes to their playing XI as they included Alex Hales, Mubasir Khan and Rumman Raees in the team.

Karachi Kings Playing XI

Andrew Tye and Sharjeel Khan made a comeback into the Karachi Kings’ side, after being dropped for few games.