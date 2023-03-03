LHC sets free PTI leaders, workers detained under Jail Bharo movement

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders detained under the Jail Bharo movement.

The LHC suspended the detention orders of PTI leaders and ordered the release of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, PTI General Secretary Asad Umar and other arrested leaders.

In this regard, the court has also sought a reply from the interim Punjab government and other relevant parties on March 7.

The provincial apex court judge Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh has issued an order on the request of PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry plea. The Punjab government, home secretary, inspector general of police (IGP) and inspector general of prisons were made respondents in the petition.

It is pertinent to note that PTI leader Shah Mahmood and Asad Umar and other leaders and activists were arrested from Lahore and moved to other jails of the province.