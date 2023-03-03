PML-N Gujranwala convention: Maryam Nawaz suggests new electoral symbol for PTI

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif addressing a party convention in Gujranwala suggested a new electoral symbol for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after audio leak of Fawad Chaudhry surfaced.

Maryam Nawaz said Imran Khan should set ‘truck’ as a new symbol for his party instead of bat.

Earlier in the day, she tweeted a video of a toy trucks after a purported audio leak of PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry surfaced in which former information minister allegedly insisted on meeting CJP Bandial.

Imran meets Americans at his residence

Responding to Imran Khan’s recent meeting with US politicians, PMLN chief organizer said Imran met with Americans at his residence ‘Zamanat Park’ as he has given up his false narrative of foreign conspiracy.

Fate of PTI’s jail bharo movement

Criticising Imran’s style of politics, Maryam Nawaz said jail bharo movement has also been concluded miserably due to double standards of PTI leadership.

“PTI leaders get bail from courts then why should workers give court arrest on leadership’s call,” Maryam said.

Pointing out the double standards of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, she said that Imran could not fight for the rights of the nation because he could not even own his daughter till date.