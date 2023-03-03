Karachi Kings to face Islamabad United in must-win game

Two-time champions Islamabad United will take on the fifth placed Karachi Kings in Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Friday.

Karachi Kings would be looking for their third victory in PSL 8 and could move into the third place with a win against Islamabad United.

Islamabad United have an edge in the head-to-head matches against Karachi Kings, as they have won last five matches between them.

On the other hand, Islamabad United also lead the overall head-to-head record against Karachi Kings by 13-6.

Karachi Kings must win the match to qualify for the playoffs round, or else they would have to depend on other teams if they lose on Friday.

Imad Wasim and Muhammad Amir have been the most successful bowlers on this fixture as Karachi Kings’ skipper has taken 16 wickets against Islamabad United.

Muhammad Amir has picked up 15 wickets against Islamabad United whereas Rumman Raees and Shadab Khan have 14 and 13 wickets respectively against Karachi Kings.