President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday appointed Malik Abdul Wali Kakar as the governor of Balochistan.

The president made the appointment on the advice of the prime minister in accordance with Articles 48(1) and 101 of the Constitution.

The president gave assent to the advice sent by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif under Article 48-1 and 101 of the constitution. Mr Kakar belongs to BNP-Mengal.