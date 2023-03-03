Imran challanges govt to prove corruption allegations against himself, Bushra Bibi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan talking to journalists in Lahore on Friday challenged the incumbent government to prove a corruption case against himself and his wife Bushra bibi.

He said he would continue his struggle against PDM government and for free and fair elections.

Ready to talk to COAS for country’s sake

Imran Khan said that he is ready to talk to the Army Chief for the betterment of the country.

“COAS should himself take out a corruption case against me. It seems that the army chief is considering me as his ‘enemy’,” Imran Khan said as reported by SAMAA TV.

PTI supremo commented that Pakistan’s establishment does not understand politics.

He praised Pervez Elahi for standing firmly with him despite full pressure on Elahi to switch locality.

He reiterated that he has recorded a video about life threats and is available abroad.

Reiterates allegations against ex-COAS Bajwa

He alleged general retired Qamar Javed Bajwa stabbed him in the back.

He claimed Saudi Arab Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman is still in touch with him. PTI supremo said general retired Bajwa gave a speech against Russia and Bajwa should be court-martialed for that speech.

Elections of Punjab Assembly and general elections

Imran said If general elections are held at once then national exchequer will be saved. He claimed PTI will win the election despite PDM umpires and overseas Pakistanis are with PTI.

Imran Khan revealed he decided not to fly to Islamabad at eleventh hour after he got news that government wanted to arrest him from the airport and take him to Balochistan.

He alleged that he feels danger from those who are supposed to protect him. Imran claimed PTI will get more votes by putting him in the jail.

PTI supremo said women lawmakers on special seats also wanted to be the chief minister of Punjab. If the decision of the Chief Minister of Punjab is taken now, there will be a massacre, Imran Khan laughs