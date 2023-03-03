Ishaq Dar blames Imran Khan for all financial woes of Pakistan

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar addressing a press conference on Friday refuted default rumours and speculations as claimed by the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Dar claimed and assured the nation that he has roadmap and policy and Pakistan will not be going to default. He said country has not defaulted and will also not default in the future.

He said only Imran Khan is responsible for all the financial woes of the country right now and PDM led government has been striving hard to overcome all challenges.

Finance minister said now PTI leaders have only been giving statements that are just damaging the country.

He also commented that former premier Imran has problems not only in his leg but in his brain too as he talked about ‘dropping an atomic bomb’ on the country.

Dar said Imran Khan is talking out of facts in his speeches despite the fact that he is responsible to bring the country to the brink of destruction.

Dar throws out resignations rumours

Ishaq Dar responding to the Shabbar Zaidi demand that finance minister should resign from his post over the skyrocketed dollar value against the local currency, said these people are non-entities. He questioned, who is Shabbar Zaidi?

Dar said Shabbar Zaidi should be in jail for pushing the country into economic crisis.

Foreign reserves

Ishaq Dar said he is confident that State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) held reserves will be increased to $10 billion while national reserves will be increased to $16 billion before June 30.

Country needs dollars for flood victims

Ishaq Dar said government need $16 billion for flood victims as Pakistan is importing wheat, pulses and other things due to the flood.

No need for Economic emergency in country

Federal Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar said there was no need for imposing economic emergency in country. Dar said PTI’s government left the fiscal deficit at 7.9 percent and the financial deficit was $19.3 billion.