US distances itself from ongoing political situation in Pakistan

The United States on Thursday declined to comment on the ongoing political situation in Pakistan, stating that it was an internal matter for the country.

This was stated by US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price during his daily news briefing in Washington.

He emphasized that the US continues to support the peaceful upholding of democratic, constitutional, and legal principles across the world, including in Pakistan.

He made this statement in response to a question about how former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was denied bail in the Toshakhana case and his party’s accusations of political victimization.

“These are questions for the Pakistani people. These are not questions for the United States,” Price stated.

Afghan refugees

Replying to another question about a crackdown on Afghan refugees living in Pakistan, Price said that the US was engaging with the Pakistani authorities on the issue.

“The US is in regular discussion with its Pakistani counterparts about the issue of Afghan refugees,” he said.

“We encourage all states to uphold their respective obligations with regard to Afghan refugees or asylum seekers, and to refrain from returning them anywhere where they could face persecution or torture.”

It should be noted that the relations of the US with Pakistan hit a low when former premier Imran Khan accused the US of conspiring his ouster.

However, last month, a high-level delegation led by US Department of State Counselor Derek Chollet while visiting Pakistan, reaffirmed its commitment to increase cordiality with Pakistan and said to advance the bilateral relationship further, supporting Islamabad in flood rehabilitation.