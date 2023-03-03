In leaked audio, Fawad Chaudhry allegedly insists on meeting CJP Bandial

In yet another audio leak that surfaced on Friday, it purportedly features former federal information minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry and his brother Advocate Faisal Chaudhry, where the former allegedly expresses interest in meeting Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial.

The audio came to light on Friday morning.

In the audio, Fawad can allegedly be further heard saying that “you (Faisal Chaudhry), Dar Sahab and Mazahir must meet him at once and tell him that a whole truck is standing.”

This vague conversation and names had made it difficult to recognize the personalities being named in it.

Fawad allegedly further tells his bother that “it is my personal suggestion to prosecute Special Assistant to prime minister Attaullah Tarar in three to four places and punish him by imposing section 228 (of Pakistan Penal Code) on him.”

Section 228 (PPC): Intentional insult or interruption to public servant sitting in judicial proceeding:

Whoever intentionally offers any insult or causes any interruption to any public servant, while such public servant is sitting in any stage of a judicial proceeding, shall be punished with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine which may extend to 79[three thousand rupees] 79, or with both.

“This will put him under pressure,” the PTI leader allegedly says.

To this, Faisal Chaudhry responds by saying that “I will do it in the morning.”

Fawad allegedly asks him to inform him on the matter in the morning.

Following this, the conversation between the two ended.

Tarar bemoans political victimization

Later in a media talk, Atta Tarar said that it was clear from the leaked audio that some people were inciting unwarranted action against a political party.

He added that previously, a reference was filed against an audio leak apparently involving a senior judge, but the reference has yet to be listed for a hearing.