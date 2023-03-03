ECP rejects PML-N’s request to remove similar party symbols from voting paper

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has turned down the request made by the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) for removing the election symbols of other parties from the list that are similar to their own party symbol.

PML-N had requested the ECP to remove symbols of goat, deer, cow, and bear from the voting paper, stating that these symbols resemble their party symbol of “lion.”

The party claimed that voters might face difficulty in identifying their party symbol while casting their vote, which could lead to an unfavorable situation for the party.

The ECP, however, rejected PML-N’s request, stating that there was no ground for such a demand.

The commission further added that all parties were given equal opportunity to select their symbols, and therefore, the symbols of goat, deer, cow, and bear could not be removed.