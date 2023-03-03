Rupee stages sharp comeback in interbank after hitting all-time low

During intraday trade, the Pakistani rupee experienced a surge against the US dollar following Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s commitment to reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) next week.

The local currency gained ground by Rs7.09 in the interbank market and was traded at 277 against the US dollar.

On Thursday, the rupee slumped by nearly Rs19 against the US dollar due to concerns over a stalled IMF deal and the central bank’s monetary policy review.

The rupee had slumped by Rs18.98 or 6.66% to close at 285.09 against the dollar in the interbank market as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), down from Wednesday’s close of Rs266.11.

However, the market gained hope after the Finance Minister’s assurances of a deal with the IMF next week. This led to an appreciation in the value of the rupee against the dollar.

The IMF is Pakistan’s largest creditor and has been in talks with the country for months to reach a deal on a $6 billion loan program. The deal is crucial for Pakistan’s economy, which has been struggling with a widening current account deficit and falling foreign exchange reserves.

The development comes as a relief for investors and businesses, who had been concerned about the depreciation of the rupee against the dollar.

The market is now closely watching the outcome of the talks between the government and the IMF, which are scheduled to take place next week.