Sushmita Sen undergoes angioplasty after suffering heart attack

Sushmita Sen, the renowned Bollywood actor and former Miss Universe, suffered a heart attack a few days ago and underwent an angioplasty procedure.

The 47-year-old shared the news on Instagram, she disclosed that a stent had been placed in her heart, which is designed to maintain the artery and blood vessels’ position to ensure proper blood flow.

She said, “I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back. Angioplasty done…stent in place, and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’.”

Sen expressed her gratitude to everyone who helped her during her health crisis and stated that the post was meant to keep her fans and friends informed about her health status.

The actor had recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming web series Aarya 3, in which she plays the role of an inspiring woman who protects her family from the world of crime.

The series has been directed by Ram Madhvani and stars Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, Sikandar Kher, and Vinod Rawat, among others.

The first season of Aarya was nominated for the ‘Best Drama’ series at the International Emmy Awards.

Sen’s comeback show marked her digital debut in June 2020. In addition, the actor will play the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in the upcoming web series, Taali.