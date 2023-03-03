Mohammad Sadiq steps down as Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan

Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadiq, has resigned from his position after serving for nearly three years.

The former ambassador took to Twitter to announce his resignation, as the notification has not been made public.

Sadiq, who reported directly to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, had been serving as the special representative since 2019. However, the special representatives, who are mostly retired ambassadors, no longer report directly to the Foreign Office.

The reason for Sadiq’s resignation is yet to be disclosed. However, his departure comes at a time when Pakistan is closely watching the developments in Afghanistan, especially after the Taliban took control of the country in August 2021.

The former ambassador has played a crucial role in Pakistan’s relations with Afghanistan, particularly in facilitating the peace process between the Afghan government and the Taliban. The government has not yet announced who will replace Sadiq as the new Special Representative for Afghanistan.