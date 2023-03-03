Section 144 imposed in Islamabad amid security concerns

Due to security concerns, Section 144 has been imposed in Islamabad.

The federal capital’s administration has banned gatherings outside the courts. The ban has been implemented based on security arrangements, while strict action will be taken against any protest outside the courts.

However, access to people concerned, lawyers, and journalists will be allowed during any hearing. It has also been decided that workers will not be allowed to come to court during the appearance of political leaders.

This decision comes after a large number of workers forcibly entered the court premises during the hearing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and vandalized the premises.

The workers protested against the government and chanted slogans, causing significant damage.

The new measures aim to prevent such incidents from happening in the future and to ensure that court proceedings are conducted peacefully without any disruption.

The implementation of Section 144 and the ban on gatherings outside the courts are expected to remain in place until further notice.

The public is advised to comply with these measures to avoid any untoward incidents.

The authorities have also urged political parties to ensure that their workers do not engage in any violent activities that could endanger public safety and disrupt court proceedings.