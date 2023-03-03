Sanam Saeed set to make TV comeback with miniseries

After a hiatus from television, Sanam Saeed, the renowned Pakistani actor is set to make her comeback in a miniseries titled Doosra Chahra.

Known for her unconventional role choices and strong performances, the actor has won a massive fan following with her performances in top-rated television series like Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Mata-e-Jaan Hai Tu, Firaaq and many others.

She was last seen on television in drama serial, Deedan, in 2019.

Her return to television has been eagerly awaited by her fans, who are thrilled at the prospect of seeing the Sheherzade Sheikh directed miniseries, which also stars Saboor Aly.

The script for Doosra Chahra is written by Rida Bilal, who has also done the screenplay of Hamza Ali Abbasi’s upcoming drama serial * Jan E Jahan*.

Alongside her TV comeback, the actor will also be seen in OTT platform Zindagi’s original web series, Barzakh, with Fawad Khan.

While she was away from TV, in the meantime, her film career has flourished, with successful films such as Azad Ishrat Made in China, and Cake.

The Talkhiyaan actor has two upcoming films as well, Aan and Umro Ayyar - A New Beginning.