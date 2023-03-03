President Arif Alvi approves voting date for Punjab elections

President Arif Alvi on Friday approved the election date for the Punjab Assembly following the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) proposed dates for polling.

The voting will take place on April 30 (Sunday).

President’s office tweeted, “President Dr Arif Alvi has announced the date of April 30, Sunday for holding the general elections of Provincial Assembly of Punjab.”

Earlier, the ECP proposed the dates for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, following a directive from the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) to hold elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 90 days.

After meeting for the third consecutive day, the ECP proposed the first week of May as the date for the general elections in the Punjab Assembly.

The electoral body says the polling can be held between April 30 and May 7.

However, the ECP has dispatched a letter proposing the election dates to President Arif Alvi, while the schedule for the Punjab Assembly polls will be released after his approval.

A day ago, the electoral body also started preparation for the elections.

ECP also sent a notification to the provincial election commissioners and ordered them to start preparations for the polls at the earliest.

Besides this, the commission decided to train the election officers by next week, which will be completed within a couple of days.

ECP said that the staff will be trained in the Election Commission Secretariat, after which they will further train district returning officers (DROs), returning officers (ROs) and assistant returning officers (AROs).

Once the training of officers completes, training sessions of election staff will commence.

