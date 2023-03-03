ECP likely to announce date for Punjab elections today

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is set to announce the date for the upcoming Punjab Assembly election today (Friday), following a directive from the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) to hold elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 90 days.

After meeting for the third consecutive day, the ECP is expected to suggest the last week of April as the date for the general elections in the Punjab Assembly.

Sources suggest that the holy month of Ramadan and the religious festival of Eid have been taken into consideration while finalizing the election dates.

The ECP will dispatch a letter proposing the election date to President Arif Alvi, and the schedule for the Punjab Assembly polls will be released after his approval.

A day ago, the electoral body also started preparation for the elections.

ECP also sent notification to the provincial election commissioners and ordered them to start preparations for the polls at the earliest.

Besides this, the commission decided to train the election officers by next week, which will be completed within a couple of days.

ECP said that the staff will be trained in the Election Commission Secretariat, after which they will further train district returning officers (DROs), returning officers (ROs) and assistant returning officers (AROs).

Once the training of officers completes, training sessions of election staff will commence.

