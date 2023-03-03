Police solve rape, murder case of six-year-old missing girl in Karachi

Karachi’s Bin Qasim police on Thursday arrested a man allegedly involved in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Data Nagar area.

Police also arrested another person on the charge of concealing the crime.

According to details, the minor girl had gone missing mysteriously from outside her house on February 27.

Her father, Azam, told police that he is a taxi driver by profession. He said he left the house at 7am on the day of the incident. Later, he received a call from his wife, who told him their daughter went out to buy some candy from a nearby shop at 8am. However, she did not return.

The Bin Qasim police registered an FIR under sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and 34 (common intention) on the complaint of the victim’s father against unidentified suspects.

However, the body of the girl was recovered from a saline drain near Pakistan Steel Mills Chowrangi three days after her disappearance, on March 2. It was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for postmortem.

According to Karachi’s Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed, woman medico-legal officer (WMLO) performed the autopsy on the girl’s body, and she confirmed rape before murder.

The WMLO has prepared swabs for DNA profiling and semen serology.

How the suspect was identified by the police

Azam, the victim’s father, told Samaa Digital that he installed a loudspeaker in a rickshaw when he failed to recover his missing daughter. He said he then had made announcements in nearby areas for two days.

According to him, a resident of Data Nagar, named Allah Rakha, approached him and claimed he knew where his daughter was.

The father said he was taken to Pakistan Steel Mills Chowrangi and shown a gunny bag in a saline water drain.

“When I opened the bag, I found my daughter dead inside, tied with a rope,” he recalled.

Azam maintained that police took Allah Rakha into custody, who, during interrogation, disclosed that his roommate, I, had raped and murdered the girl.

Allah Rakha told police that ‘I’ came to him in their room and told him he needed his help to shift the engine of his motorbike to a mechanic.

He said he took his roommate out on his motorcycle, who told him to stop near Pakistan Steel Mills Chowrangi, where he threw a gunny bag in his possession into the saline water drain.