Videos » Red Line Pakistan Default or Dar Default | Miftah Ismail Exposed Ishaq Dar | Red Line With Syed Talat Hussain Pakistan Default or Dar Default | Miftah Ismail Exposed Ishaq Dar | Red Line With Syed Talat Hussain Mar 03, 2023 Pakistan Default or Dar Default | Miftah Ismail Exposed Ishaq Dar | Red Line With Syed Talat Hussain Recommended Around 70 most-wanted ‘terrorists’ of Daesh, Al-Qaeda held from across Punjab Police solve rape, murder case of six-year-old missing girl in Karachi PSL 8 Livescores: Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 17 runs Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Yasir Hussain’s banter with Nida Yasir steals the show at Ushna Shah’s wedding WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits Six TTP terrorists including prominent commander killed in Afghanistan IED blast