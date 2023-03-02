Another ‘underage’ girl, missing from Karachi, gets ‘married’ in Lahore

Another young girl recently went missing from Karachi. She was also reported to have reached Lahore and got married to a local youth. The girl’s alleged husband claims the girl is sexually abused by jinns.

On February 13, Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, a resident of Al Falah Society, went to the Shah Faisal Colony police station and told them that when he woke up, his 12-year-old daughter, whose name is Habiba, was not home.

Also Read: Police, FIA joint team formed to recover missing Dua Zehra

Abdullah claimed his wife received a call from an unknown number. A woman on the other line told her that their daughter was reaching Rawalpindi, and that she will get her married to her son.

The police registered a case under Section 365 of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the girl’s father, and have started an investigation.

During the investigation, a parcel arrived at the house of the girl’s father, which contained a purported nikahnama.

According to the marriage certificate, Habiba had married a boy named Abdullah Ashfaq on February 15 in Lahore. Attached with the certificate was Habiba’s affidavit, where she says she is 18 years old and married Abdullah Ashfaq of her own free will.

Talking to Samaa Digital, Habiba’s mother Reema claimed her daughter is 12 to 13 years old. She said Habiba really liked using Facebook, but due to poverty, they could not buy her a mobile. Due to this, she would use the phone at home at night.

According to Reema, Habiba used Facebook until late at night, and this was when she allegedly befriended the boy.

Talking about Habiba’s educational qualifications, she said her husband fractured his leg in a traffic accident, after which he could not educate his children.

She further said Habiba’s alleged husband used to make her talk to them over the phone, but there has been no communication for the last four days.

She said the boy sent them a video in which he and some women are holding her, while the recitation of holy Quran is playing on a mobile phone nearby.

She further claimed that Habiba’s alleged husband told them their daughter was possessed by jinns, and that the jinns were sexually assaulting her. He added that now they were exorcising her.

The investigation officer of Shah Faisal Colony Police Station, Abdul Majeed, told Samaa Digital that preliminary investigation revealed that Habiba is under 18 years of age.

He said a police team will have to travel to Lahore to recover the girl. The police has written a letter to the Sindh Home Department seeking permission to go to Lahore.

Abdul Majeed confirmed that the girl was not abducted, but she herself travelled to Lahore by train.

The IO further said Habiba and Abdullah became friends on Facebook, after which both continued to talk over the phone for a long time.

Previously, in April 2022, a teenage girl, Dua Zehra, had also gone missing in the same manner from the same locality of Shah Faisal Colony. She was later traced in Lahore, and had allegedly married a 21-year-old boy.

Read more about the Dua Zehra case here.