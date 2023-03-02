Pakistanis in Libya boat accident: FIA arrests ‘human smuggler’

Following the recent boat wreck off Libya, in which seven Pakistani nationals are said to have perished, the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Cell sprang up and nabbed the alleged culprit who sent those people illegally from Pakistan to unknown destinations via Libya.

Teams of the FIA’s Punjab chapter conducted raids in Gujrat and arrested the main suspect, identified as Zahid Suniyara, on Thursday.

The FIA deputy director said the alleged culprit, Zahid Suniyara, has now been transferred to the FIA police station and further investigation has been launched against him.

The Foreign Office on Thursday claimed seven Pakistani nationals drowned in a boat wreck near Libya’s port city Benghazi, on February 26.

At a weekly briefing, FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the embassy of Pakistan in Libya was facilitating the process of identification of the bodies.