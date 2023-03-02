PM, military leadership discuss internal, regional security

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad.

Both leaders discussed various issues, including national security, the country’s overall security situation along with regional issues.

Sources said professional affairs of the Pakistan Army were also discussed in the meeting.

They added that the meeting also discussed implementation of the decisions of the apex committees.

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan is battling a new wave of terrorism, with intensified attacks from the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

Later in the day, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza also called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House.

The political and military leadership discussed the overall security situation of the country, as well as matters related to the armed forces.