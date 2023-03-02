Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

After Chinese loan, Pakistan’s foreign reserves touch $9.27bn

Dollar reserves held by SBP are $3.81bn, those with bank are $5.45bn
Rizwan Alam Mar 02, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo/FIle</p>

Photo/FIle

Pakistan foreign exchange reserves have seen a weekly increase, as per the State Bank of Pakistan’s statistics, by a massive $550 million to a combined $9.27 billion.

The increase is being attributed to the commercial loan of $700 million from the country’s all-weather friend, China.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday released its weekly data, showing commercial loan of $700 million from China received on February 24.

Following the arrival of the loan, the dollar reserves held by the SBP increased by $556 million to $3.81 billion. Adding the $5.45 billion held by banks, the country’s total reserves increased to $9.27 billion.

forex reserves

commercial loan

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)

dollar reserves

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div