After Chinese loan, Pakistan’s foreign reserves touch $9.27bn

Pakistan foreign exchange reserves have seen a weekly increase, as per the State Bank of Pakistan’s statistics, by a massive $550 million to a combined $9.27 billion.

The increase is being attributed to the commercial loan of $700 million from the country’s all-weather friend, China.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday released its weekly data, showing commercial loan of $700 million from China received on February 24.

Following the arrival of the loan, the dollar reserves held by the SBP increased by $556 million to $3.81 billion. Adding the $5.45 billion held by banks, the country’s total reserves increased to $9.27 billion.